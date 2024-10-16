China National Opera House closes out Bangkok festival

Bangkok’s 26th International Festival of Dance & Music comes to an end this weekend Sunday with two famous operas, “La Boheme” and “Turandot”, both commemorating the 100th anniversary of the world-renowned opera composer Giacomo Puccini's passing, being performed at the Thailand Cultural Centre’s main hall.

The performances will be presented by the China National Opera House, a leading Beijing-based opera company with over 70 years of history, boasting more than 100 awards for excellence.

This spectacular event will include over 200 singers, actors, and musicians, along with world-class Italian opera singers from prestigious stages like La Scala, including a tenor known as the “young José Carreras”.

The magnificent sets and costumes, transported in over nine containers and preserved with temperature-controlled equipment, are considered national treasures from Beijing and the two performances offer a rare opportunity for Thai audiences to witness them firsthand.