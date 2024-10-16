China National Opera House closes out Bangkok festival

Bangkok’s 26th International Festival of Dance & Music comes to an end this weekend Sunday with two famous operas, “La Boheme” and “Turandot”, both commemorating the 100th anniversary of the world-renowned opera composer Giacomo Puccini's passing, being performed at the Thailand Cultural Centre’s main hall.
The performances will be presented by the China National Opera House, a leading Beijing-based opera company with over 70 years of history, boasting more than 100 awards for excellence.
This spectacular event will include over 200 singers, actors, and musicians, along with world-class Italian opera singers from prestigious stages like La Scala, including a tenor known as the “young José Carreras”.
The magnificent sets and costumes, transported in over nine containers and preserved with temperature-controlled equipment, are considered national treasures from Beijing and the two performances offer a rare opportunity for Thai audiences to witness them firsthand.
“La Boheme”, one of the most frequently performed and beloved operas worldwide, blends high art with a relatable storyline, captivating audiences around the globe.
Puccini composed this opera between 1893 and 1895, inspired by the novel “Scènes de la vie de bohème” (1851) by Henri Murger, set in Paris in the 1830s. It depicts the Bohemian lifestyle of that era.
The story follows the love affair between Rodolfo, a struggling poet, and Mimì, a seamstress, as they face numerous challenges, especially extreme poverty. At one point, Rodolfo and his friends are so destitute that they burn his poetry for warmth.
Despite the hardships, the opera is infused with humour, particularly through the lively antics of Rodolfo’s artist friends—a painter, philosopher, and musician—alongside the touching love story of Rodolfo and Mimì, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.
It’s being performed tomorrow (October 17) starting at 7pm. Tickets cost from 2,500 to 6,000 baht at Thai Ticket Master.
Puccini’s final opera, “Turandot”, has created a sensation at this year’s festival, selling out quickly. The opera is also the origin of the famous aria “Nessun Dorma”, which has been featured in popular films and other media, including “Mission Impossible”.
“Turandot”, tells the story of a Chinese princess and a Mongolian prince. Princess Turandot, unwilling to marry, sets a challenge for her suitors: they must solve three riddles or face execution. Prince Calaf eventually solves the riddles, but their marriage is delayed as further obstacles and twists unfold.
The performance stars soprano Maria Tomassi, who has graced prestigious venues such as the Musikverein in Vienna. Joining her is tenor Max Jota, hailed as one of the “Best Worldwide Male Performers” by Opera Britannica Magazine. Jota has performed in world-renowned locations, including Teatro Giuseppe Verdi (Italy), Prague National Theatre (Czech Republic), Roman Amphitheatre (Jordan), Seoul Arts Center, and Nagoya Castle (Japan).
Starting at 4pm on October 20, it will bring the curtain down on this year’s festival.