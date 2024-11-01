Cinematic delights dominate the 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok

Speaking in an online interview with Komchadluek, he emphasised the festival's commitment to showcasing Thailand's thriving film industry and fostering cultural exchange.

“The festival will be rich in diverse cultures, full of inspiration and thought-provoking films,” he said, expressing gratitude to partners including The Nation (lead organiser), the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), the Department of Cultural Promotion, and SF Cinema Group.

The festival, running from November 7 to 17 at SF World Cinema in CentralWorld shopping mall, will screen over 80 critically acclaimed films from across the globe. Film enthusiasts can also participate in seminars with filmmakers associated with the featured films, as announced by Nation Group, which has organised this iconic event for the past 20 years.

Through the theme “New Horizon”, the festival aims to explore fresh ideas that will benefit the future of Thai cinema. Curated films will focus on works by emerging directors who have made significant contributions to global cinema, alongside particularly interesting films by new Thai directors, offering a diverse exploration of the Thai cinematic landscape.