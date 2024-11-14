Suvarnabhumi’s Satellite Terminal 1 among 6 most beautiful airports

The other five airports recognised by the Prix Versailles’ selection committee and UNESCO are: Zayed International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico, Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 in Singapore, Logan International Airport’s Terminal E and Kansas City International Airport in the US.

The selection criteria include innovation, creativity, and reflection on social, natural and heritage impact. The winner will be announced at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on December 2.