Suvarnabhumi’s Satellite Terminal 1 among 6 most beautiful airports

The other five airports recognised by the Prix Versailles’ selection committee and UNESCO are: Zayed International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico, Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 in Singapore, Logan International Airport’s Terminal E and Kansas City International Airport in the US.
The selection criteria include innovation, creativity, and reflection on social, natural and heritage impact. The winner will be announced at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on December 2.
Suriya explained that the 216,000-square-metre terminal consists of two ground floors and four upper floors, with 28 contact gates. The terminal’s spectacular design was inspired by Thai history, identity and way of life to offer a travel experience to passengers, he said.
He further explained that SAT-1 highlights elephant statues on the third floor, adding that the third floor design was inspired by the Himmapan forest with several statues of mythical creatures like Kinnara, Kinnari and Hemaraj.
The terminal’s second floor has been designed to showcase Thai art and culture, such as shadow puppetry, Khon masks, and Thai kites, he said, adding that Buddha statues were enshrined on the eastern and western sides of the terminal for prosperity.
Suriya noted that toilets at the terminal highlight paintings to present Thai tradition and culture. Automatic sanitary wares were installed to preserve water, he added.