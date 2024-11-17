Bangkok set to dazzle for a month with spectacular light shows

The event, “Vijit Chao Phraya 2024”, started on Saturday (November 16) and runs until December 15, from 6pm to 10pm. It is expected to draw at least half a million visitors and generate at least 1 billion baht for the Thai economy.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Saturday that the event was a part of the Thailand Winter Festivals 2024, aiming to allow Thai and foreign visitors to admire the beauty of landmarks along the Chao Phraya River and boost Bangkok’s attractiveness.

“The event will offer business opportunities to businesses offering food boats, tour boats, hotels and restaurants services along the Chao Phraya River,” he said, “This event is expected to generate at least 1 billion baht for the economy.”