Bangkok set to dazzle for a month with spectacular light shows

The event, “Vijit Chao Phraya 2024”, started on Saturday (November 16) and runs until December 15, from 6pm to 10pm. It is expected to draw at least half a million visitors and generate at least 1 billion baht for the Thai economy.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Saturday that the event was a part of the Thailand Winter Festivals 2024, aiming to allow Thai and foreign visitors to admire the beauty of landmarks along the Chao Phraya River and boost Bangkok’s attractiveness.
“The event will offer business opportunities to businesses offering food boats, tour boats, hotels and restaurants services along the Chao Phraya River,” he said, “This event is expected to generate at least 1 billion baht for the economy.”
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the third edition of the Vijit Chao Phraya event features light displays, laser shows, projection mapping, Thai cultural performances and fireworks.
These will enable venues along the river to offer tourism experiences in terms of history and culture for visitors, she said.
Highlights of Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 include:
Rama VIII Bridge: Light and sound displays with laser artistry and musical accompaniment are being organised six times daily at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
Royal Navy Institute: Dynamic laser displays and soundscapes are being organised six times daily at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
Wat Arun: Awe-inspiring light and drone displays celebrating the temple’s heritage are scheduled to be held on Sunday (November 17) and December 15 at 7.50pm.
Wat Kalayanamitr: Laser shows, cultural performances and fireworks are scheduled to be organised twice daily on November 16-17, 22-24, 29-30, December 1, 5-8, 13-15 and 24.
Shows run at 7.20pm and 8.20pm except on November 24, December 1 and 8 at 7.50pm and 9.15pm. Cultural performances will not be available on December 5.
Sunanthalai building at Rajini School: Projection mapping with light and sound are being organised six times daily at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
Memorial Bridge (Phra Phuttha Yodfa): Illumination and lasers are being organised six times daily at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
Fireworks are scheduled for November 16, 22-23, 29-30, December 5-7 and 13-14 at 8.45pm.
Abandoned building at Soi Lhong 1919: A dramatic light and sound spectacle is being organised six times daily at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
IconSiam: A Christmas tree display with spectacular light and music plays is being organised three times daily at 6.55pm, 7.55pm and 8.55pm.
For more information, visit the Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 Facebook page.