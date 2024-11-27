Bangkok’s historic Chakrabongse Villas open to visitors for two days

Chakrabongse Villas highlight a classic-revival villa designed by Italian architect Mario Tamagno, Narisa said, adding that Tamagno was also responsible for the design of Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in Dusit district.

The opening of Chakrabongse Villas will allow visitors to admire their architectural beauty, including the writing room which was rarely opened to visitors.

Visits will be limited to six rounds a day – 30 visitors per round; four rounds during the day (10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm), and two rounds in the evening (4.30pm and 5.30pm).

Admission fee for the four daytime visits is 1,500 baht per person, which includes a book from River Books publishing and a lunch meal (chicken curry noodles or chicken Phanaeng curry). Villa navigation in English will be available at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, the admission fee for the two evening visits is 2,500 baht per person, which includes a book from the River Books publishing and a dinner meal (pomelo salad, chicken Phanaeng curry or steamed rice with pumpkin curry, fried fish with chili sauce and spicy shrimp soup). Only navigation in Thai will be available.

Visitors who enter the villas at 5.30pm can watch spectacular light and sound, fireworks and drone light shows under the Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 from Chakrabongse Dining’s riverside terrace.

Interested people can book tickets in advance by contacting Chakrabongse Villas: 0 2222 1290.