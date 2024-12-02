Thailand’s famed hot and sour soup to gain UNESCO recognition

The addition of Thailand’s tom yum kung and the jointly submitted kebaya are likely to be registered as intangible cultural heritage items at the upcoming session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC) taking place in Asunción, Paraguay, on December 3 (December 4 in Thailand), Culture Ministry Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced on Monday.

She expressed confidence that Thailand's submissions would be officially recognised and included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (RL) for 2024 at the meeting.

Thailand has previously had four intangible cultural heritage items recognised and included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. namely Khon (masked dance), Thai massage, Nora (traditional Southern Thai dance-drama), and the Songkran festival. Tom yum kung will be the fifth Thai item to receive such recognition.