Thailand’s famed hot and sour soup to gain UNESCO recognition

The addition of Thailand’s tom yum kung and the jointly submitted kebaya are likely to be registered as intangible cultural heritage items at the upcoming session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC) taking place in Asunción, Paraguay, on December 3 (December 4 in Thailand), Culture Ministry Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced on Monday.
She expressed confidence that Thailand's submissions would be officially recognised and included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (RL) for 2024 at the meeting.
Thailand has previously had four intangible cultural heritage items recognised and included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. namely Khon (masked dance), Thai massage, Nora (traditional Southern Thai dance-drama), and the Songkran festival. Tom yum kung will be the fifth Thai item to receive such recognition.
The kebaya, meanwhile, is a joint submission by five countries: Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, under the title “Kebaya: knowledge, skills, tradition, and practices”. Recognition would highlight the kebaya as a traditional women’s attire known for its intricacy and elegance, reflecting shared history and cultural traditions. It also serves as a connection between diverse communities and plays a significant role in fostering peace and harmony within the region.
Sudawan also announced that to celebrate this occasion, the Department of Cultural Promotion (DCP) was inviting the public to join the : Tom Yum Kung and Kebaya: Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Celebration” from December 6–8 at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, EmQuartier Shopping Centre in downtown Bangkok.
The official opening ceremony will take place on December 6 at 6pm. Highlights include a kebaya fashion show, a tom yum kung cooking demonstration by Chef Tukta from Baan Yisarn restaurant and a former contestant on “Iron Chef Thailand” along with free tastings of Thailand’s favourite soup.
Visitors can also explore exhibitions on tom yum kung and kebaya embroidery demonstrations. Musical and cultural performances will be staged throughout the event.
For more details, visit www.culture.go.th or the Department of Cultural Promotion’s Facebook page.