UNESCO: Kebaya, an intangible cultural heritage

The transformation of the kebaya



As trade expanded and cultural exchanges took place, the kebaya began to spread across the region, taking on various styles influenced by local customs, materials, and colonial fashion trends.



Today, the kebaya has evolved into various distinct styles across Southeast Asia, each reflecting the rich cultural identities of its people. In Malaysia and Singapore, the complex beautiful kebaya Nyonya blends Chinese and Malay influences, whilst kebaya Bali is known for its elegant modesty. These variations depict stories of cultural mix and historical progression.



Nowadays, the kebaya’s adaptation leads to changing fashion trends and local preferences have allowed it to remain a relevant and cherished part of SEA clothing, celebrated in both daily life and special ceremonies.



Different types of Kebaya



Kebaya Jawa, also known as Javanese Kebaya, is known for its elegant and simple design with a V-neck cut. It can be made from semi-transparent fine fabrics, plain or patterned, with stitching decorations. This type of kebaya can be crafted from materials such as cotton, brocade, silk, and velvet.



Kebaya Nyonya is a unique variation of the traditional kebaya worn by women of the Chinese Peranakan community in SEA. It is portrayed by its tight-fitting, colourful sheer blouse made from voile, adorned with intricately decorated motifs known as sulam. Its style is traditionally paired with a batik sarong and the ensemble is completed with accessories such as a set of interlinked brooches called keronsang or buttons to fasten the blouse at the front.

Kebaya Kartini was popular among aristocrats in 19th-century Java. It is usually made of fine, thick fabrics, often white, covering the hips with minor accessories such as stitching or applied laces. It also has a v-shaped neck and a signature fold on the front to create a slender impression.



Kebaya Panjang, well-known as Kebaya Labuh, is characterised by its long length. “Panjang” means long in Malay and Indonesian, which reflects the defining feature of this outfit. This loose-fitting, long-sleeved tunic, called baju panjang, is usually worn over a batik sarong.



Kebaya Sunda is a traditional kebaya style originating from the Sudanese ethnic of West Java, Indonesia. It stands out with its semi-transparent fabrics, often decorated with floral stitching or embroidery. The absolute uniqueness of this style is its U-shaped neck, featuring broad curves.

Kebaya Bali or Balinese Kebaya shares identical styles with its Javanese counterpart, and this tight-fitting garment is typically made from semi-transparent fabrics like cotton or brocade and adorned with lace. The extraordinary feature of this kebaya style is the addition of a special belt that wraps around the waist.



Kebaya Kutu Baru originated from the centre of Java. This style is similar to the Javanese kebaya but features an additional fabric called “bef” that connects the opening around the chest and belly.



Today’s Fashion



Despite its long history, the kebaya remains an alternative fashion today. Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore share identical cultural costumes, which represents their strong relationship. The kebaya is more than just a traditional garment; it is a symbol of joint cultural heritage and timeless elegance. Many people, especially teens, wear kebaya mixed with modern trousers or even contemporary outfits. Wearing the kebaya does not identify that you are old-school, but rather represents an act of preservation.