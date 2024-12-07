Thailand celebrates UNESCO recognition for ‘Tom Yum Kung’ and Kebaya

UNESCO's recognition follows Thailand’s years-long effort to preserve and promote its cultural heritage. Tom Yum Kung joins a growing list of Thai entries such as Khon, Thai Massage, Nora, and Songkran.



The addition of Kebaya, a traditional garment shared by Southeast Asian communities, underscores the region's shared cultural ties.

At the event, attendees can sample Tom Yum Kung prepared by acclaimed chefs and view exhibitions, demonstrations of Kebaya embroidery, and food booths showcasing regional dishes and products.

Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on stage that she plans to integrate Tom Yum Kung and Kebaya into tourism and local economic initiatives to preserve their legacy while generating income for local communities.



“The Ministry of Culture has plans to promote and build upon our cultural heritage following UNESCO's recognition of Tom Yum Kung and Kebaya by driving soft power in the areas of cuisine and fashion. These efforts aim to encourage industry players in film, television, games, and online media to incorporate Tom Yum Kung into their content. Additionally, the dish will be integrated with the tourism sector by positioning Tom Yum Kung as a must-try menu item for visitors to Thailand.





“The dish will be featured in travel programmes, listed as a key item on menus for official functions, and served to leaders and participants in meetings hosted by or held in Thailand. Tourism and hospitality operators, such as hotels, restaurants, and dining establishments, will also be invited to join special promotional campaigns to market Tom Yum Kung.”