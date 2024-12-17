Buddhists prepare for spiritual journey through nine sacred sites

Wat Suthat (Giant Swing)

The temple boasts a huge red giant swing, which was used in ancient Brahmin ceremonies. However, the use of the swing was stopped during the reign of King Rama VII.

Visitors can pay homage to two revered Buddha figures – Phra Buddha Trilokachet and Phra Buddha Setthamuni – for broader visions against difficulties next year.

The temple opens daily from 8.30am to 9pm, with tickets costing 20 baht per person for foreign tourists.

Wat Saket (Golden Mount temple)

Tracing its roots to the Ayutthaya period, the temple sits atop a steep artificial hill dubbed Phu Khao Thong (golden mount), where Buddha relics are enshrined.

Devotees pay respects to the Buddha relics, statues and sacred artefacts for success and prosperity in life. The temple opens daily from 7am to 7pm.

Wat Bowonniwet Vihara

Home to two ancient Buddha statues – the Phra Phuttha Chinnasi and Phra Suwankhet – devotees pay respects for good fortune. The temple opens daily from 8am to 5pm.

Wat Chana Songkhram

Gaining its name from Thailand's three victories over Burmese armies between 1785 and 1787, devotees pay respects to Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for prosperity against difficulties in life.

The temple opens daily from 8am to 4pm, with tickets costing 50 baht per person for foreign tourists.

Wat Rakhangkhositaram

Named for the melodious bell found in the temple’s compound, devotees pay respects to Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for a chance of becoming famous. The temple opens daily from 7am to 6pm.

Wat Arun (Wat Chaeng)

Often interpreted as the radiations of the rising sun, devotees pay respects to Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for prosperity in life. The temple opens daily from 8am to 6pm.

Wat Kanlayanamit

The temple was erected in the reign of King Rama III on the Thonburi bank of the Chao Phraya River. Devotees pay respects to the Buddha statue of Phra Buddha Trai Rattananayok, also known as Phra To or Luang Pho To, for prosperity in friendship and trade. The temple opens daily from 7am to 5pm.