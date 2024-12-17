Buddhists prepare for spiritual journey through nine sacred sites

Apart from joining countdown events and overnight chanting, many Buddhists in Thailand are choosing to make merit at temples for prosperity next year, especially for good life, career, wealth, health and love.
The number nine, phonetically akin to “progressing forward” in Thai, signifies a profound connection to Thailand’s deep-rooted traditions.
Here is a glimpse of temples and sacred sites where Thai Buddhists will visit during New Year activities:
Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaeo)
Founded during King Rama I’s reign, marking the establishment of the Rattanakosin Kingdom, devotees pay respects to Phra Kaeo Morakot and sacred artefacts for prosperity in life, wealth and careers.
The temple opens daily from 8.30am to 4.30pm, with tickets costing 500 baht per person for foreign tourists.
Bangkok City Pillar Shrine
Established along with the Rattanakosin Kingdom, the shrine reflects the Brahmin belief that a pillar must be built for the city’s prosperity. Devotees pay respects to the city pillar for good fortune.
The shrine opens daily from 6am to 6pm, during which devotees are advised to park their vehicles for free at Sanam Luang.
Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram (Wat Pho)
Also known as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, devotees pay respects to the Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for peaceful life, good fortune and luck in love.
The temple opens daily from 8am to 7.30pm, with tickets costing 200 baht per person for foreign tourists.
Wat Suthat (Giant Swing)
The temple boasts a huge red giant swing, which was used in ancient Brahmin ceremonies. However, the use of the swing was stopped during the reign of King Rama VII.
Visitors can pay homage to two revered Buddha figures – Phra Buddha Trilokachet and Phra Buddha Setthamuni – for broader visions against difficulties next year.
The temple opens daily from 8.30am to 9pm, with tickets costing 20 baht per person for foreign tourists.
Wat Saket (Golden Mount temple)
Tracing its roots to the Ayutthaya period, the temple sits atop a steep artificial hill dubbed Phu Khao Thong (golden mount), where Buddha relics are enshrined.
Devotees pay respects to the Buddha relics, statues and sacred artefacts for success and prosperity in life. The temple opens daily from 7am to 7pm.
Wat Bowonniwet Vihara
Home to two ancient Buddha statues – the Phra Phuttha Chinnasi and Phra Suwankhet – devotees pay respects for good fortune. The temple opens daily from 8am to 5pm.
Wat Chana Songkhram
Gaining its name from Thailand's three victories over Burmese armies between 1785 and 1787, devotees pay respects to Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for prosperity against difficulties in life.
The temple opens daily from 8am to 4pm, with tickets costing 50 baht per person for foreign tourists.
Wat Rakhangkhositaram
Named for the melodious bell found in the temple’s compound, devotees pay respects to Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for a chance of becoming famous. The temple opens daily from 7am to 6pm.
Wat Arun (Wat Chaeng)
Often interpreted as the radiations of the rising sun, devotees pay respects to Buddha statues and sacred artefacts for prosperity in life. The temple opens daily from 8am to 6pm.
Wat Kanlayanamit
The temple was erected in the reign of King Rama III on the Thonburi bank of the Chao Phraya River. Devotees pay respects to the Buddha statue of Phra Buddha Trai Rattananayok, also known as Phra To or Luang Pho To, for prosperity in friendship and trade. The temple opens daily from 7am to 5pm.