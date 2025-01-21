Modern 3D metaverse museum Bangkok\'s latest tourist attraction

Space & Time Cube+, an innovative metaverse museum, has officially launched in Bangkok, marking Thailand's entry to the world of immersive digital exhibitions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, speaking at the launch, highlighted the museum's significance as a vital connection point between people, innovation, and creative experiences.

"This world-class museum, making its Thai debut, is set to become a new landmark tourist destination that will not only bring joy to Thai citizens but also attract international visitors to experience this modern virtual world, contributing to Thailand's tourism revenue," he said.

The museum, located at Seacon Bangkae, spans 1,500 square metres on the basement floor and features three zones comprising 27 distinct rooms. Lin Xue Qi, chairman of Space & Time Cube+ (China) Co Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the opening, saying it presents an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of Thai culture and art.