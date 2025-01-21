Modern 3D metaverse museum Bangkok\'s latest tourist attraction

Space & Time Cube+, an innovative metaverse museum, has officially launched in Bangkok, marking Thailand's entry to the world of immersive digital exhibitions.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, speaking at the launch, highlighted the museum's significance as a vital connection point between people, innovation, and creative experiences.
"This world-class museum, making its Thai debut, is set to become a new landmark tourist destination that will not only bring joy to Thai citizens but also attract international visitors to experience this modern virtual world, contributing to Thailand's tourism revenue," he said.
The museum, located at Seacon Bangkae, spans 1,500 square metres on the basement floor and features three zones comprising 27 distinct rooms. Lin Xue Qi, chairman of Space & Time Cube+ (China) Co Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the opening, saying it presents an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of Thai culture and art.
He added that the museum would serve as a platform to showcase Thai culture to other countries where Space & Time Cube+ operates, including China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, and other regions worldwide.
Song Fu, general manager of Space & Time Cube+ (Thailand) Co Ltd, said the museum, which officially opened on January 18, brings the highly successful Chinese metaverse-museum concept to Thai consumers. The museum combines technology and art, offering visitors diverse experiences from sky-high adventures to deep-sea exploration, all accessible within moments.
The museum features themed rooms including Street Cherry Dark, Wisdom Prologue, Parallel Room, Dream Spiral Staircase, Mirror Maze, Charm Subway, Golden Waterfall, Ocean of Stars, Planetary Wanderers, Cube Enchantment, and Stream of Light and Moon Lanterns.
According to Song Fu, Space & Time Cube+ museums in China, located in Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Xiamen, each offer between 30 to 60 different scenes. The museums specialise in time-travel experiences, expanding into dimensions of time and space. They utilise advanced technologies including 720-degree CAVE systems and glasses-free 3D hologram displays, creating a digital metaverse space through modern design and meticulous arrangement.
The Bangkok installation stands out as not only the newest facility but also the most diverse among the company's global projects to date. It incorporates cutting-edge digital-metaverse concepts and sophisticated design elements, making it a unique addition to Thailand's cultural and entertainment landscape.
The museum represents a significant step forward in Thailand's adoption of modern digital entertainment technology, combining educational elements with interactive experiences in a format that aims to appeal to both local and international visitors.