Four Healthy and Yummy ASEAN Dishes You Need to Try Out Today

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10, 2025
|
Stephanie Adair

From comforting soups to spicy salads, Southeast Asia is serving up some of the healthiest and most flavorful dishes in the world.

Looking for healthy eats across Southeast Asia? You're in for a treat. The ASEAN region is home to dishes that not only satisfy your cravings but also nourish your body. Here are four standout meals that prove you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for health.

1. Vietnam – Pho

This beloved noodle soup is a staple in Vietnamese cuisine—and for good reason. Made with aromatic herbs, spices, rice noodles, and your choice of meat or vegetables, pho is light yet satisfying. It's packed with protein and essential nutrients, making it perfect for a balanced meal any time of day.

2. Thailand – Tom Yum Kung

Tom Yum Kung, or spicy shrimp soup, is more than just a flavorful favorite. Made with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and chili, it’s rich in antioxidants. Some studies even suggest its herbs may help inhibit cancer cell growth. Plus, the spicy broth can help boost metabolism and clear sinuses.

3. Indonesia – Gado-Gado

Indonesia’s Gado-Gado is a vibrant salad of boiled vegetables, tofu, tempeh, and eggs, all drizzled with a creamy, savory peanut sauce. It’s loaded with fiber, plant-based protein, and healthy fats, making it a wholesome and filling dish.

4. Laos – Tam Mak Hoong

This spicy green papaya salad is Laos’ answer to clean eating. Crunchy, fiery, and fermented, Tam Mak Hoong is packed with probiotics from fermented fish sauce, aiding digestion and gut health. It's a bold dish that’s as nutritious as it is flavorful.

Whether you’re in it for the taste, the health benefits, or both, ASEAN cuisine delivers.

