Lisa rocks, as ‘Rockstar’ views surge past 100 million on YouTube

At the time of publication, the views had gone beyond 100.88 million. The video, showcasing Bangkok’s bright and bustling Chinatown at night, was released under Lisa’s own production firm, LLOUD.
“Rockstar” is the third single to garner more than a million views in less than 30 minutes following “Lalisa” and “Money”. It was ranked 70th in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The music video also brought the Yaowarat neighbourhood to the attention of the world, making it a must-visit destination for fans who want to follow in Lisa’s steps.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on June 30 thanked Lisa for choosing to shoot a music video for her song in Yaowarat. He expressed confidence that the video would attract tourists to the Chinatown area.
Meanwhile, Thai telecom giant True Corporation said on July 5 that the usage of smartphone applications in the neighbourhood had increased significantly, including YouTube (20 per cent), X (15 per cent) and Line (15 per cent).
“The number of mobile users in the area increased by around 15 per cent compared to the week before ‘Rockstar’ was released,” Prathet Tankuranun, the company’s chief technology officer, said.