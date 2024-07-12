Lisa rocks, as ‘Rockstar’ views surge past 100 million on YouTube

At the time of publication, the views had gone beyond 100.88 million. The video, showcasing Bangkok’s bright and bustling Chinatown at night, was released under Lisa’s own production firm, LLOUD.

“Rockstar” is the third single to garner more than a million views in less than 30 minutes following “Lalisa” and “Money”. It was ranked 70th in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.