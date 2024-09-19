Green Day to return to Bangkok in February

Iconic punk rock band Green Day is set to return to Thailand for the first time in 14 years in a concert at Impact Arena on February 12, 2025.

Rock legends Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will bring their hits like “Basket Case”, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”, “When I Come Around”, and “American Idiot” to Thai fans, who have been eagerly waiting for their return since their last performance in 2010.

The band was scheduled to play in March 2020, but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Green Day’s first performance in Thailand was in 1996 at MBK Centre in Bangkok.