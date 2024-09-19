Green Day to return to Bangkok in February

Iconic punk rock band Green Day is set to return to Thailand for the first time in 14 years in a concert at Impact Arena on February 12, 2025.
Rock legends Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will bring their hits like “Basket Case”, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”, “When I Come Around”, and “American Idiot” to Thai fans, who have been eagerly waiting for their return since their last performance in 2010.
The band was scheduled to play in March 2020, but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Green Day’s first performance in Thailand was in 1996 at MBK Centre in Bangkok.
Green Day was formed in Rodeo, California, in 1987 by lead vocalist and guitarist Armstrong and bassist and backing vocalist Dirnt, with drummer Cool joining in 1990. Before taking its current name in 1989, the band was named Blood Rage, then Sweet Children.
In 1994, their major-label debut “Dookie”, released through Reprise Records, became a breakout success and eventually sold more than 10 million copies in the US.
Alongside fellow California punk bands Bad Religion, the Offspring, Rancid, NOFX, Pennywise and Social Distortion, Green Day is credited with popularising mainstream interest in punk rock in the US.
Green Day’s latest album “Saviors” was released this year with hit songs including “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Dilemma”.
Concert organiser Live Nation Tero said ticket sales for “Green Day Live in Bangkok” will kick off on October 1, but the first three days are reserved for holders of Mastercard in Thailand only. They can book their seats in a special zone at www.priceless.com/music at a starting price of 2,800 baht.
Members of Live Nation Tero can buy tickets in the presale round on October 4, while the public sale starts on October 5. For more information, visit livenationtero.co.th.