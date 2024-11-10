Josie Ho \'Most Intriguing Actress\' at World Film Festival of Bangkok

Ho portrays Sarah Kwan, a Hong Kong real-estate developer who travels to Tokyo to purchase a property. What begins as a routine business trip evolves into an unforgettable nightmare, intertwining with a missing-persons case connected to a series of brutal murders.

While the plot may seem straightforward, “Onpaku” embodies the hallmarks of cult cinema, featuring distinctive editing techniques, non-linear storytelling, and gratuitous violence.

Despite these unconventional elements, Ho's compelling performance keeps audiences riveted until the final scene. Though viewers may be left with lingering questions after watching “Onpaku”, Ho's portrayal of genuine terror and psychological turmoil showcases her dedication to the craft and remarkable talent.

In recognition of her performance, Ho was honoured with the Most Intriguing Actress award at the World Star Day ceremony during the 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok. This prestigious accolade celebrates artists who have made significant contributions to raising awareness of the film industry internationally.

