Josie Ho \'Most Intriguing Actress\' at World Film Festival of Bangkok

Ho portrays Sarah Kwan, a Hong Kong real-estate developer who travels to Tokyo to purchase a property. What begins as a routine business trip evolves into an unforgettable nightmare, intertwining with a missing-persons case connected to a series of brutal murders.
While the plot may seem straightforward, “Onpaku” embodies the hallmarks of cult cinema, featuring distinctive editing techniques, non-linear storytelling, and gratuitous violence.
Despite these unconventional elements, Ho's compelling performance keeps audiences riveted until the final scene. Though viewers may be left with lingering questions after watching “Onpaku”, Ho's portrayal of genuine terror and psychological turmoil showcases her dedication to the craft and remarkable talent.
In recognition of her performance, Ho was honoured with the Most Intriguing Actress award at the World Star Day ceremony during the 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok. This prestigious accolade celebrates artists who have made significant contributions to raising awareness of the film industry internationally.
Ho, daughter of Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho, has appeared in more than 30 films since 1994, including acclaimed works such as "Purple Storm" (1999), "Naked Ambition" (2003), and "Contagion" (2011). Her performances have garnered numerous accolades, including the Best Supporting Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards.
Beyond acting, Ho has established herself as a singer with several album releases. In 2009, she co-founded the film production company 852 Films, which produced “Onpaku”.
Accompanied by her husband Conroy Chan, Ho expressed gratitude for the award and thanked the World Film Festival organisers. She also acknowledged the support of her crew at 852 Films, director Shuko Fujii, and her loyal fans who have encouraged her throughout her filmmaking career.
Looking ahead, Ho shared her aspirations to film in Bangkok.
Sanon Wangsrangboon, deputy governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), who presented the award, welcomed her interest while highlighting the city's commitment to supporting such projects.
He outlined the BMA's vision to establish Bangkok as a premier filming destination, noting that the recently established Bangkok Filming Coordinator Centre provides streamlined support to production houses interested in making movies in the city. The centre has already received enquiries from more than 2,000 productions.
He emphasised that the film industry plays a vital role in Bangkok's development as a hub of soft power and creative economy within the region.