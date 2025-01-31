Japanese Film Festival 2025 brings cinematic gems to Thailand

Among this year’s highlights is “A Samurai in Time”, directed by Junichi Yasuda. Originally released in a single theatre in Japan, the indie film about a samurai who unexpectedly finds himself in the modern world, became a surprise hit, expanding to over 300 theatres in just three months. Despite its modest budget – partially funded by the director himself – the film successfully revived interest in samurai cinema.

Another must-see is AKIRA, the legendary cyberpunk anime by Katsuhiro Otomo, adapted from his own manga of the same name. Set in the futuristic Neo-Tokyo of 2019, the 1988 classic remains one of the most influential works in Japanese animation.

This year’s festival also includes a special screening programme curated by Pat Boonnitipat, director of “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”. His selection features two critically acclaimed films:

Good Morning (1959) by Yasujirō Ozu: A charming classic about two young boys navigating life in suburban Tokyo.

The Mourning Forest by Naomi Kawase: Winner of the Grand Prix at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, this deeply moving film follows a caregiver and an elderly patient on an unexpected journey through the countryside.

Other festival highlights include: