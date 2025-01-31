Japanese Film Festival 2025 brings cinematic gems to Thailand

Japanese Film Festival 2025 to Screen in Four Thai Provinces This February
The Japanese Film Festival 2025 (JFF2025) returns this February with over 15 acclaimed films screening in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Songkhla.
Organised by the Japan Foundation Bangkok in collaboration with House Samyan, Dude, Movie and Berng Nang Club, the festival is supported by the Embassy of Japan and the Japanese Association in Thailand.
The line-up this year features a diverse selection, including drama, horror, comedy, romance, classic masterpieces and renowned animation films.
Among this year’s highlights is “A Samurai in Time”, directed by Junichi Yasuda. Originally released in a single theatre in Japan, the indie film about a samurai who unexpectedly finds himself in the modern world, became a surprise hit, expanding to over 300 theatres in just three months. Despite its modest budget – partially funded by the director himself – the film successfully revived interest in samurai cinema.
Another must-see is AKIRA, the legendary cyberpunk anime by Katsuhiro Otomo, adapted from his own manga of the same name. Set in the futuristic Neo-Tokyo of 2019, the 1988 classic remains one of the most influential works in Japanese animation.
This year’s festival also includes a special screening programme curated by Pat Boonnitipat, director of “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”. His selection features two critically acclaimed films:
Good Morning (1959) by Yasujirō Ozu: A charming classic about two young boys navigating life in suburban Tokyo.
The Mourning Forest by Naomi Kawase: Winner of the Grand Prix at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, this deeply moving film follows a caregiver and an elderly patient on an unexpected journey through the countryside.
Other festival highlights include:
Best Wishes to All: Winner of the Kadokawa Corporation-sponsored Japan Horror Film Competition
MOM, IS THAT YOU?!: The 90th film by legendary director Yōji Yamada, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Japan Academy Film Prize
From the End of the World: A gripping time-travel drama directed by Kaz I Kiriya (Last Knights)
Here is the list of films that will be screened at the fest:
Check the ticket reservation websites for screening details. All films, except SUMMER BLOOMS, will have Thai and English subtitles. SUMMER BLOOMS only has Thai subtitles.
Festival schedule and ticket information:
Bangkok
Venue: House Samyan, 5th floor, Samyan Mitrtown
Dates: February 7-16
Ticket prices:
General audience: 160 baht
House members: 140 baht
Students: 120 baht
Ticket booking: At the cinema or online via www.housesamyan.com
Chiang Mai
Venue: Auditorium, 3rd floor, Communication Innovation Center, Faculty of Mass Communication, Chiang Mai University
Dates: February 21-23
Ticket prices: Free
Ticket booking: https://linktr.ee/dude.movie (opens February 1)
Khon Kaen
Venue: Mai E Lee, Khon Kaen
Dates: February 14-16
Ticket prices: Free
Ticket booking: https://forms.gle/SoP1ArGYgaUuEGN9A (opens February 1)
Songkhla
Venue: Lorem Ipsum Space
Dates: February 28 – March 2
Ticket price: Free
Ticket booking: Via Facebook page “This Film Must Screen – Hatyai Wants to See” (https://www.facebook.com/HatyaiWant2see) (opens February 1)
Call the Japan Foundation in Bangkok at 02 260 8560-3 for more information.