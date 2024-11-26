CentralWorld serves up world-class cuisine this weekend

Around 40 food establishments led by renowned chefs who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Dusit will feature at the “Gourmet Foodie Fest 2024: Enchanted Garden” at CentralWorld this week.
The fest runs from Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 9pm at the activity area on the sixth floor of CentralWorld.
The event is being held in cooperation with Gourmet & Cuisine magazine and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit.
Parita Wiriyarangsarit, the magazine’s editor, said all participating chefs are Le Cordon Bleu Dusit alumni and will give visitors an opportunity to savour top-tier cuisine, beverages and baked goods.
Some of the standout vendors are:
Opalaris: Famous for its Choux au Craquelin filled with Crème Diplomate
Chaen Tea Experience: Known for its Matcha on Cloud beverage made with matcha from Kyoto, coconut milk and milk
Fuwong Khao Mun Kai: A celebrated chicken rice shop with a 30-year legacy, which now features a refined soup recipe inspired by Le Cordon Bleu Dusit techniques
The event will also host daily workshops on creating special dishes and desserts. On Thursday, attendees can learn how to make barbecued bananas served with sweet coconut milk.