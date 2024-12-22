Fried chicken topples somtam as the most ordered dish on Line Man app

Fried chicken became the most ordered dish via Line Man food and grocery delivery app platform this year, toppling last year’s No. 1, somtam.
The platform announced that over 21 million pieces of fried chicken were served via Line Man app this year. Somtam – Isaan’s traditional papaya spicy salad – was second and khao krapao moo or rice topped with spicy minched pork or fried pork and basil came third.
Line Man added that fried chicken orders from KFC and McDonald grew by more than 90% this year.
The platform said black coffee emerged the most ordered drink in 2024, followed by Matcha Latte.
The hottest item among pet products ordered via the Line Man platform this year was cat litter, followed by cat foods and dog foods.
Line Man also listed six foods and drink items whose orders expanded the most this year due to the influence of social media and social media influencers. It named six eat-influencer orders of the year.
The top eat-influencer item was iced cheese tea. Line Man said the orders for iced cheese Thai tea grew seven times this year and the number of shops that sell cheese tea on Line Man rose by 4,000 shops.
The three top-selling shops of cheese tea were Owl Cha, Bear House and Nose Tea.
The second on the eat-influencer list was banana bread. Line Man said a food influencer, known as Bew Waraporn who owns a bakery, made banana bread viral on social media. Its popularity increased the number of bakeries that sell banana bread on Line Man by 2,000 shops and orders for banana bread grew by 115% nationwide this year.
The third item on the list was khanom khai, or Thai ancient oval-shaped cake made from egg. Line Man said a bakery, Songkha, made khanom khai viral by adding butter and improving the original recipe. Line Man said the viral recipe helped khanom khai orders grow by 50% this year.
The fourth item was khao kha moo or stewed pork leg on rice. Line Man said Moo Daeng, the baby pygmy hippo at the Khao Khiew Open Zoo in Chonburi province, accidentally made khao kha moo a rival dish. Many said when they saw Moo Daeng, they thought of pork skin on stewed pork leg. Line Man said khao kha moo orders grew by 50%.
The fifth item was khao mun kai – Hainanese chicken rice. Line Man said the dish went viral after a new khao mun kai shop was opened by Atchara Burarak, a food influencer. Orders for this dish grew by 23% this year.
The sixth item was khai palo (egg in sweet brown sauce). Line Man said the order for khai palo grew two times after a popular entertainer manager, Suppachai Srivijit, made it viral in August and September.