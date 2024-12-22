Fried chicken topples somtam as the most ordered dish on Line Man app

Fried chicken became the most ordered dish via Line Man food and grocery delivery app platform this year, toppling last year’s No. 1, somtam.

The platform announced that over 21 million pieces of fried chicken were served via Line Man app this year. Somtam – Isaan’s traditional papaya spicy salad – was second and khao krapao moo or rice topped with spicy minched pork or fried pork and basil came third.

Line Man added that fried chicken orders from KFC and McDonald grew by more than 90% this year.

The platform said black coffee emerged the most ordered drink in 2024, followed by Matcha Latte.