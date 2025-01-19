Thai cuisine takes centre stage at WEF 2025 in Davos

This remarkable culinary event aims to introduce world leaders and top business executives to the rich flavours and cultural depth of Thai gastronomy.

A culinary mission to Davos

Under the leadership of Marisa Chearavanont, chairperson and founder of Chef Cares, this initiative is set to make a significant impact on the international stage. Renowned Thai chefs, including Chef Chumpol Jangprai, Chef Nooror Somany Steppe and Chef Ann Supanit Kanarak, have joined forces to craft an extraordinary dining experience. Their expertise spans traditional royal Thai cuisine, regional delicacies and modern interpretations of classic dishes.

This initiative aligns with Thailand’s soft power strategy, which seeks to promote Thai culture through its unique and diverse culinary heritage. Following the recent UNESCO recognition of "Tom Yum Goong" as an intangible cultural heritage, this event further highlights the global appeal of Thai food.