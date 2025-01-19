Thai cuisine takes centre stage at WEF 2025 in Davos

This remarkable culinary event aims to introduce world leaders and top business executives to the rich flavours and cultural depth of Thai gastronomy.
A culinary mission to Davos
Under the leadership of Marisa Chearavanont, chairperson and founder of Chef Cares, this initiative is set to make a significant impact on the international stage. Renowned Thai chefs, including Chef Chumpol Jangprai, Chef Nooror Somany Steppe and Chef Ann Supanit Kanarak, have joined forces to craft an extraordinary dining experience. Their expertise spans traditional royal Thai cuisine, regional delicacies and modern interpretations of classic dishes.
This initiative aligns with Thailand’s soft power strategy, which seeks to promote Thai culture through its unique and diverse culinary heritage. Following the recent UNESCO recognition of "Tom Yum Goong" as an intangible cultural heritage, this event further highlights the global appeal of Thai food.
An exquisite selection of Thai flavours
The menu for WEF 2025 is a masterful curation of beloved Thai dishes, ensuring the guests experience a full spectrum of flavours, textures and aromas. Signature dishes include:
"Tom Yum Goong" – The world-renowned spicy and sour shrimp soup
"Pad Thai" – Thailand’s iconic stir-fried noodle dish
"Som Tam" – Refreshing green papaya salad
Green Curry Chicken – Rich and aromatic coconut curry
"Massaman Lamb Curry" – A complex, spice-infused stew
"Gai Yang" – Thai-style grilled chicken
"Nam Prik Ong" – A Northern Thai chilli dip served with fresh vegetables
For dessert, guests will be treated to "Tub Tim Grob" (ruby-red water chestnut dumplings in coconut milk) and "Khao Niew Piak Lumyai" (sticky rice with longan). Additionally, the menu features exquisite royal Thai appetizers such as "Ma Hor" (minced pork on pineapple) and "Pla Haeng Tang Mo" (watermelon with dried fish flakes), artfully prepared as bite-sized canapés.
Innovation and sustainability in Thai cuisine
Beyond showcasing authentic flavours, Chef Cares aims to highlight Thailand’s commitment to sustainability and food innovation. The event will feature live cooking stations, demonstrating how Thai cuisine integrates nutrient-rich herbs, medicinal ingredients, and sustainable practices.
Attendees will also be introduced to Meat Zero, a plant-based protein innovation, and low-carbon jasmine rice, cultivated using eco-friendly methods. These elements underscore Thailand’s role as a leader in agricultural and food innovation, reinforcing its reputation as the “Kitchen of the World.”
Thai cuisine as a soft power ambassador
"This event is a unique opportunity to present Thai cuisine not just as food, but as an experience that tells the story of our heritage, wellness traditions and sustainability efforts," said Chef Poonperm Paitayawat, vice president of Chef Cares.
With this initiative, Chef Cares continues to champion Thai gastronomy on the world stage, ensuring that Thailand’s rich culinary legacy continues to captivate global audiences. As the aroma of "Tom Yum Goong" fills the air in Davos, Thai food once again proves its power to bring people together across cultures.