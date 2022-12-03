It’s knockout time in Qatar!
The 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage kicks off on Saturday with eight matches until Wednesday.
The tournament is being held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.
The group stage ended on Friday with 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage.
Here is the schedule and channels on which the knockout matches will be broadcast:
- Saturday 10pm: The Netherlands-US on True4U and True Sports 2 channels
- Sunday 2am: Argentina-Australia on 3HD and True Sports 2
- Sunday 10pm: France-Poland on True4U, True Sports 2
- Monday 2am: England-Senegal on MONO29, True Sports 2
- Monday 10pm: Japan-Croatia on True4U, True Sports 2
- Tuesday 2am: Brazil-South Korea on CH8, True Sports 2
- Tuesday 10pm: Morocco-Spain on True4U and True Sports 2
- Wednesday 2am: Portugal-Switzerland on GMM25 and True Sports 2