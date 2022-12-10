Thai sisters dispense with Korean pair to reach Badminton World Tour finals

The sisters are ranked 13th globally as a pair, while the South Korean team of Kim Hye-jeong and Jeong Na-eun is ranked 5th. Benyapa and Nuntakarn already bested them in the final round of Group A, also in two straight games.

Saturday’s match at Nimibutr Arena lasted for 43 minutes. Benyapa and Nuntakarnopponents squeaked through the first game 22-20 and handily took the second by six points, winning 21-15.

In Sunday’s final they will face China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, who clinched their spot after defeating another Chinese team – Zheng Yu and Zhang Shuxian – on Saturday in two straight matches: 21-19 and 21-13.

This year’s season-ending competition was switched from Guangzhou, China to Bangkok due to China’s ongoing struggle against Covid-19.