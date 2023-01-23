Kunlavut beats world No 1 Axelsen to win India Open badminton title

Kunlavut emerged with the title after a back-and-forth tussle lasting 1 hour and 40 minutes in New Delhi. The Thai edged the first set 22-20 before Axelsen fought back, taking the second 21-10. Kunlavut then upped his game in the decider, overwhelming the Dane 21-12 to grab the title.

The world No 8 also recorded his first win against Axelsen in their last six encounters.

The 2023 India Open, officially known as the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2023, is a BWF World Tour Super 750 series tournament with total prize money of US$900,000 (30.6 million baht).

Thai ace Kunlavut pocketed US$59,500 (1.94 million baht) for his title win.