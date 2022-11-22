District in Loei woos tourists with colourful ‘Christmas Festival’
Phu Ruea district in Loei province is organising a "Christmas Festival" for over two months with the aim of stimulating the economy by welcoming tourists in the high season.
A press conference to announce Phu Ruea Christmas Festival was held on Monday night at the Phu Ruea National Park.
The district mayor, Phumarin Kongpientham, said the festival will be held from November 25, 2022, to January 31, 2023.
The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held from Friday to Saturday to promote tourism and Phu Ruea’s plants and flowers including the Christmas tree.
Beautiful lighting and a lot of red and pink flowers will be used to decorate the Christmas square for tourists to take photos.
She said people can take a commemorative photo in the district, which would stimulate the economy and generate revenue for operators of hotels, accommodations, souvenir stores, and tourist destinations.
Phumarin said that the district was called the “city of the sea of mountains, with beautiful flowers in three seasons”, and it is one of the coldest places in Thailand. Many people worked in flower farming instead of ordinary agriculture, making it the biggest winter flower seller in Thailand.
