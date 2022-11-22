District in Loei woos tourists with colourful ‘Christmas Festival’

The district mayor, Phumarin Kongpientham, said the festival will be held from November 25, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held from Friday to Saturday to promote tourism and Phu Ruea’s plants and flowers including the Christmas tree.

Beautiful lighting and a lot of red and pink flowers will be used to decorate the Christmas square for tourists to take photos.

She said people can take a commemorative photo in the district, which would stimulate the economy and generate revenue for operators of hotels, accommodations, souvenir stores, and tourist destinations.