MONDAY, November 28, 2022
nationthailand
Road No 3: Nan’s new tourist attraction

SATURDAY, November 19, 2022

Nearly every weekend Nan’s Road No 3 is crowded with tourists enjoying the beautiful vista of lush hills, blue skies and white clouds.

The road, originally called Highway 1081, connects Santi Suk and Bo Kluea districts of the northern province. The road has been nicknamed Road No 3 because its turns make it look like the number three.

A visitor from Uttaradit said this was their first trip to Nan and the road offered a great landscape and background for photography.

A local said tourists usually show up between 11am and 2pm, and the area is normally crowded at the weekends.

