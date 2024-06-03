Thailand becomes Vietnam's second largest durian importer

Thailand, the world’s biggest durian exporter with a total export turnover of US$7 billion, became Vietnam's second-largest importer of this fruit in the first four months of 2024.

In the period, Thailand spent up to $22.5 million importing Vietnamese durian, a year-on-year surge of 82 %. This figure is much higher than the third-ranked market, China’s Hong Kong, with only $3.6 million. In 2023, Hong Kong was the second largest import market with a turnover of $20 million, followed by China’s Taiwan with $16 million.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit), explained that in recent times, Thailand increased imports of Vietnamese durian because, during that time, Vietnam was the only country supplying this kind of fruit in the world.