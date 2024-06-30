Southeast Asian countries see strong FDI flows

The inflows mostly came from the US, Japan, the EU, mainland China and Hong Kong.

For Vietnam, the country has become a key manufacturing location for Apple, as the US tech giant seeks to diversify the assembly of its products away from China.

It is already a major research and development hub for Samsung, as well as a manufacturing and export base for Samsung’s smartphones.

"Việt Nam's competitive labour costs and market access, with a whole raft of free-trade agreements, makes it a lot easier to export to other markets, for example, the EU,” Kai Wei Ang, an ASEAN economist at BofA Securities, told CNBC earlier this month.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network