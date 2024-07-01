AI scams targeting travellers in Malaysia

Malaysia Budget & Business Hotel Association president Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel said although such cases are rare in Malaysia following close cooperation between hoteliers and online travel agencies (OTA), it is still a cause for concern.

He highlighted the urgent need for government intervention in regulating OTAs, including Airbnb operators, many of which are based overseas.

“There must be clear procedures for collecting personal information for domestic and international travel bookings to thwart fake reservations, fictitious accommodations, and phishing schemes facilitated through malicious APK downloads and external links.

“For example, one should not be allowed to register or make a booking using fake names before verifying his identity.

“Regulation is crucial to prevent data abuse and ensure customer safety. Measures like strict policies on links and two-step identifications are being implemented by Booking.com to enhance security.