Philippines' dependency on coal-fired power surpasses Indonesia, China

China fell outside of the top 10 in 2023 as an acceleration in renewables helped cut the share of coal in its electricity generation, but it remained the largest overall generator of coal-fired power, with India second.

"Both Indonesia and the Philippines lag behind other countries in the ASEAN region in their wind and solar deployment," Ember said in a statement on Monday. Indonesia and the Philippines have struggled to boost renewable capacity due to the costs involved.

Indonesia became the world's fifth largest generator of coal-fired power, with output growing at an average pace of 7.1 % over 8 years to overtake South Korea for the first time.

"This ascent included surpassing Australia in 2018, Germany in 2019, Russia in 2020 and South Africa in 2022," Ember said.

Reuters