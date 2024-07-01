Payment system to let Thais send money instantly via mobile phones to 4 countries

The central banks and instant payment service providers in Singapore, India, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines have settled on rules and an operations blueprint to establish a new entity called the Nexus Scheme Organisation (NSO).

The announcement was made on July 1 by the Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international body of central banks that develops global standards to strengthen the regulation, supervision and risk management of banks.

The BIS statement did not say when the new payment system will go live.

While Singapore already has bilateral real-time payment linkages with Thailand and India, they are separate systems and operated by distinct entities, such as PayNow-PromptPay for Thailand and PayNow-UPI for India.

Nexus, on the other hand, is designed to standardise the way domestic instant payment service providers connect. Rather than an operator building custom connections for every new country to which it connects, the operator only needs to make one connection to the NSO.

BIS Innovation Hub started the Nexus project in 2022 and worked with the partners from the five participating nations over the past year to fine-tune the scheme in areas like governance and the technology underpinning it.

Cecilia Skingsley, the global head of BIS Innovation Hub, said Nexus can be scaled up to additional countries and could make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and safer.

Nexus would be a significant improvement in how cross-border transactions are done today.