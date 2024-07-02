Rare turbulence incident reported in Vietnam

A Vietnamese aircraft encountered turbulence caused by another aircraft while flying over the Indian Ocean on May 23, according to a recent report by the National Traffic Safety Committee.
The incident involved Vietjet Air flight VN-A814, an Airbus A330 en route from Mumbai, India, to HCM City, which encountered sudden turbulence and shaking, causing it to drop in altitude and deviate from its original flight path.
An investigation found that the turbulence was caused by 'wake turbulence' - a phenomenon that occurs when a smaller aircraft encounters the disturbed airflow created by a larger aircraft flying nearby.
Data from air traffic control showed that the two aircraft were 1,000 feet (304 m) apart vertically when they crossed paths. The 1,000-foot distance is within the International Civil Aviation Organisation's prescribed separation distance.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) consulted with the aircraft manufacturer and concluded that the incident was unexpected as wake turbulence is extremely rare, if not unheard of, in Vietnam.
Fortunately, it did not result in any injuries to the passengers.
Based on the investigation's findings, CAAV has directed airlines and pilots to enhance their surveillance when operating in the vicinity of larger aircraft flying in the opposite direction, particularly within a range of 1,000 feet.
Pilots are instructed to be vigilant in recognising potential turbulence and to be prepared to take immediate action if wake turbulence causes a loss of control.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network