Rare turbulence incident reported in Vietnam

A Vietnamese aircraft encountered turbulence caused by another aircraft while flying over the Indian Ocean on May 23, according to a recent report by the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The incident involved Vietjet Air flight VN-A814, an Airbus A330 en route from Mumbai, India, to HCM City, which encountered sudden turbulence and shaking, causing it to drop in altitude and deviate from its original flight path.

An investigation found that the turbulence was caused by 'wake turbulence' - a phenomenon that occurs when a smaller aircraft encounters the disturbed airflow created by a larger aircraft flying nearby.