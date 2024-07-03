Clashes erupt as Arakan Army blocks military near Thandwe Airport

In the battles near Thandwe City and Ngapali Beach, the military utilized air and naval support, leading to casualties among the locals due to heavy artillery fire.

According to a source familiar with the region, residents of the hotel zones around Ngapali Beach and nearby villages began relocating to safer areas in early May due to the clashes.

The AA took control of hotels in the Ngapali Beach area, while the military defended Thandwe Airport against AA attacks.

On June 23, the AA reportedly captured Thandwe Airport, with news and images of the capture circulating in exile media. However, some exile media later retracted the images, stating they were photoshopped, and corrected their reports.

Although the AA took control of hotel zones in Ngapali Beach, they have not officially claimed to have captured Thandwe Airport.