Clashes erupt as Arakan Army blocks military near Thandwe Airport

Since April 2024, clashes have occurred between the military and the AA in Thandwe Township. By May, the battles had reached the outskirts of Thandwe City, and the AA had taken control of areas near the Thahtay Hydroelectric Project in Thandwe Township.
The AA continued to attack the military's Light Infantry Battalion 566 and Infantry Battalion 55 in the Ngapali Beach area of Thandwe Township. By the end of June, the clashes intensified, causing residents of Thandwe City to flee to nearby areas.
In the battles near Thandwe City and Ngapali Beach, the military utilized air and naval support, leading to casualties among the locals due to heavy artillery fire.
According to a source familiar with the region, residents of the hotel zones around Ngapali Beach and nearby villages began relocating to safer areas in early May due to the clashes.
The AA took control of hotels in the Ngapali Beach area, while the military defended Thandwe Airport against AA attacks.
On June 23, the AA reportedly captured Thandwe Airport, with news and images of the capture circulating in exile media. However, some exile media later retracted the images, stating they were photoshopped, and corrected their reports.
Although the AA took control of hotel zones in Ngapali Beach, they have not officially claimed to have captured Thandwe Airport.
However, reports emerged that the AA was extorting money from business owners in the Ngapali Beach area. On the evening of July 2, the AA issued a statement denying involvement in these extortion activities and clarified that other individuals were using their name to extort money from hotel and tourism businesses around Ngapali.
The AA's July 2 evening statement mentioned ongoing intense battles with the military in Thandwe Township, including attempts to capture remaining military bases in the area. It also highlighted that the AA had not demanded money, disassociating themselves from the extortion allegations.
According to an informed source and some Telegram channels close to the military, the AA has occupied hotels, including the Hilton Hotel, between Thandwe City and Thandwe Airport. This occupation, combined with snipers blocking the routes, has prevented reinforcements from landing on the western side of the airport near the sea, resulting in some injured personnel and military families being trapped inside Thandwe Airport.
There are ongoing battles between the military and the AA in Thandwe and Ngapali, but the precise territorial control of each side is unclear.
Currently, local news outlets report that the military is reinforcing its troops in Kyaukphyu Township, where Chinese projects are located.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network