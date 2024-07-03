Khmer artefacts arrive home from New York

The repatriation follows several years of negotiations between the Cambodian restitution team, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and representatives of the MET, said a ministry press release.

According to the release, the artefacts include the body of an extraordinary stone sculpture of a 10th-century female goddess (Uma) from the ancient royal capital of Koh Ker. The foot of the statue was identified at the Koh Ker temple complex in 2021.

The ministry explained that based on testimony from former looters, the sculpture’s body was stolen in 1997.

“At last, the pieces of the Uma will be joined to achieve its full magnificence as one complete statue,” it added.

Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said the return of the national treasures that were held by the MET is of the utmost importance, not only for Cambodia but for all of humankind.