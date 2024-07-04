French architect of Paris Peace Agreements passes away

“He played a major role in the Paris Accords process of peace in Cambodia. The embassy team sends its condolences to his family and friends,” said a social media post by the embassy.

Then-French foreign minister Roland Dumas (centre) poses with the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk (left) and former Prime Minister Hun Sen, during the 1991 negotiations. French Embassy

The French embassy in Cambodia has paid tribute to Roland Dumas, former French minister of Foreign Affairs who died yesterday, at the age of 101 years old.

