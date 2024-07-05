Lao, Thai PMs plan crackdown on drug trade

The matter was discussed during a phone call on Wednesday between Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

According to the Royal Thai Government, Prime Minister Srettha specified four points that would strengthen cooperation between the two sides in curbing the drug trade.

Firstly, he suggested organising more frequent joint patrols in high-risk areas.

Secondly, regarding capacity building, the Thai side is ready to cooperate fully in investigations and increase the number of arrests made.