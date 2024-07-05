Myanmar: Lashio residents use white flags to relocate to other cities

They are leaving the city due to the ongoing fighting in and around Lashio, northern Shan State.

It is reported that many Lashio locals are leaving by putting up white flags on their vehicles.

“More than three days after the fighting started, many people left the city. They went with white flags on their cars. Some of them send the elderly to their close relatives,” said a resident of Lashio.

“We don't dare to stay here anymore. The main fear is the fear of homemade rockets. They were out of control, and I felt that we were no longer safe. That's why I'm going back to the central region of Myanmar, where my relatives live,” said Daw Aye, a local greengrocer.