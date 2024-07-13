Shipment of fresh Malaysian durian to China encounters setback

Penang agrotechnology, food security and cooperative development committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said industry players are still hopeful that the application process would be expedited.

“Previously, industry players were exporting frozen durian without husks to China.

“To export unopened fresh fruits, they are now applying for the APs to do so.

“In a recent meeting with the Agriculture Department director, I was informed that a company has applied and would be approved,” he said yesterday.

Fahmi added that at present, many local companies are exporting durian to Hong Kong as China has stricter requirements.

“China requires a certain quantity and quality before accepting the fruits.

“There needs to be enough quantity of the same ‘brand’ (type) of the fruit, but Penang farmers who have a mixed variety of durian species face difficulties in fulfilling this (requirement),” he said.

The export of fresh durian to China was among the 14 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed with China on June 19.