Vietnamese PM orders protection measures for citizens' deaths in Thailand

This directive follows the Prime Minister's issuance of Circular No. 69/CD-TTg, dated July 17, 2024, concerning the deaths of Vietnamese tourists in Bangkok, Thailand. The circular was sent to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Public Security, and the Ambassador of Vietnam to Thailand.

Thai police found six fatalities at the hotel in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok, including four Vietnamese citizens and two of Vietnamese descent, suspected to have been poisoned. Thai authorities are continuing their investigation to clarify the incident.