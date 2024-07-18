Vietnamese PM orders protection measures for citizens' deaths in Thailand

This directive follows the Prime Minister's issuance of Circular No. 69/CD-TTg, dated July 17, 2024, concerning the deaths of Vietnamese tourists in Bangkok, Thailand. The circular was sent to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Public Security, and the Ambassador of Vietnam to Thailand.
Thai police found six fatalities at the hotel in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok, including four Vietnamese citizens and two of Vietnamese descent, suspected to have been poisoned. Thai authorities are continuing their investigation to clarify the incident.
Chinh has also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to proactively manage diplomatic issues with Thailand and provide timely updates to the press and public regarding the incident. The Ministry of Public Security has been assigned to coordinate with Thai authorities to investigate the incident and share information about the victims' families with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for citizen protection purposes.
The Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand is tasked with closely monitoring the situation, reporting on the progress of the investigation, and carrying out citizen protection measures. This includes providing assistance, guidance, and support to the victims' families in accordance with regulations.
