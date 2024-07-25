Srettha pays respects to late Vietnamese Party leader

The mourners also included ambassadors and diplomats from many foreign embassies in Thailand, and representatives from various associations, businesses, and the Vietnamese community.

The entries in the condolence book expressed deep respect and sorrow for the late Party General Secretary, highlighting his role in enhancing Vietnam's relations with other nations. They affirmed that his legacy will be upheld in a worthy manner and continue to positively contribute to strengthening Vietnam's international ties and global standing.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei also opened a two-day respect-paying ceremony and a condolence book for the Party General Secretary at its premises.

Princess Hajah Masna, the sister of Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, paid tribute to the late Vietnamese leader on behalf of the Brunei royal family and government.