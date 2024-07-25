ASEAN FMs review SEA nuclear weapons free zone, other work plans

Hosted and chaired by Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Saleumxay Kommasith, a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission and related ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings took place on Wednesday at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane.

The meetings convened were those of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission, ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives, and an Informal Consultation on the Implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

The meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission reviewed the progress made under the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapons Free Zone (2023-2027) and discussed Timor Leste’s accession to this treaty.

In addition, the meeting was informed about cooperation activities between the ASEAN Secretariat and the Secretariat of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean, to share lessons learnt on nuclear weapons-free zones.