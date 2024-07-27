Singapore Airlines plane hit by turbulence in May resumes flights to Shanghai

An SIA spokesperson told The Straits Times that the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft resumed operations as SQ830, and served the Singapore-Shanghai route on July 27.

“The aircraft completed maintenance and repair works that were monitored by the relevant authorities in Singapore,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the aircraft also “met the safety requirements set by the aircraft manufacturer, passed stringent safety checks by SIA’s engineering and flight operations teams, and successfully completed a functional check flight before its return to service”.

A check of the Changi Airport website showed that the plane departed for Shanghai on the morning of July 27 on its first commercial flight after the severe turbulence.

ST earlier reported that the aircraft on July 23 completed a functional check flight – its first flight since returning to Singapore from Bangkok on May 26.