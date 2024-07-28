Heavy rains and floods hit Yangon, Ayeyawady, Bago, Mon and Rakhine

It is reported that some charitable organizations are working on rescue operations as floods are occurring in the Kankalay village tract in Taikkyi Township, Yangon Region.

"Paddy fields are also flooded. Houses in the village are also flooded," said an official from a charity association that is helping.

In these villages, the main need is for drinking water, wrote an official from the Wun Yan Muu Social Assistance Association on a social network page to ask them to donate.

Similarly, starting on July 11, flooding started in the Peatakwe village tract, Myanaung Township, Ayeyawady Region, and the water level has not receded for more than two weeks.

"It's been more than two weeks since the flood. Today, the water has risen by one foot. The difficulty is that we have to face a lot. The water does not recede and we face difficulties for food. Many of the manual labourers in the village are finding it difficult to food," said a resident of the Peatakwe village tract.