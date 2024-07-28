Heavy rains and floods hit Yangon, Ayeyawady, Bago, Mon and Rakhine

It is reported that some charitable organizations are working on rescue operations as floods are occurring in the Kankalay village tract in Taikkyi Township, Yangon Region.
"Paddy fields are also flooded. Houses in the village are also flooded," said an official from a charity association that is helping.
In these villages, the main need is for drinking water, wrote an official from the Wun Yan Muu Social Assistance Association on a social network page to ask them to donate.
Similarly, starting on July 11, flooding started in the Peatakwe village tract, Myanaung Township, Ayeyawady Region, and the water level has not receded for more than two weeks.
"It's been more than two weeks since the flood. Today, the water has risen by one foot. The difficulty is that we have to face a lot. The water does not recede and we face difficulties for food. Many of the manual labourers in the village are finding it difficult to food," said a resident of the Peatakwe village tract.
In the Peatakwe village tract, it is reported that 1,180 houses, 1,333 households and 4,125 people are affected by the flood, and more than a hundred people with disabilities are also affected by the flood.
Similarly, some basic education schools were closed due to floods in Thabaung Township. The previous day, 25 schools were closed, and due to the flooding, some schools were closed again, and now there are 37 schools in total.
In addition, Bago-Yangon Road is also flooded, and Bago City is also flooded, according to Bago residents.
"I entered Bago City at 9:30 am and left at around 12:30 pm. The water started to rise again. Since the floor of my car is low, I had to drive carefully because the water got into the engine room. Small cars won’t pass it in the evening," said a person who visited Bago city.
In addition, on July 26, bridge No. 2 in San Yway Village, Thayawady Township, Bago Region, broke due to water erosion, causing difficulties.
"That road is leading to Thayawady and Zalun. It is a bridge between Bago Region and Ayeyawady Region," said a Bago resident.
In addition, it is reported that floods are occurring in cities such as Taungup, Thandwe and An in Rakhine State due to the rain.
"While the water was about to recede, it rained again, and the water level was not receded. It hasn't receded yet," said a Taungup resident.
In the city of Thandwe, floods occurred in the city on July 25, but some residents said that the water had receded on July 26.
Also in Kayin State, due to the increase in the Thanlwin River, there was a flood in Hpa-an city on July 27.
Currently, there is water intrusion in the low-lying areas of Hpa-an, and lifeboats are needed, according to some local social aid organizations.
Currently, according to the weather conditions, Bago, Ayeyawady, Yangon, Tanintharyi regions, and Rakhine, Kayin, and Mon states will continue to experience heavy rains within the next 24 hours, said U Win Naing, a weather observer.
"In the southern parts of Myanmar where the river is flooding, people have to be careful especially. The first flood that started in Kachin State on July 1, 2024, has now reached July 27 and it has been almost a month. If the monsoon is not weak, the rains will continue at the end of August until the end of the middle of the rainy season, and the flood days may be longer. The need for medicines and drinking water may increase for possible adverse health effects," he said.
According to the announcement of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), there will be more rain in the upper part of Sagaing, Bago, Tanintharyi regions, and Kachin, Shan, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon states in the next two days.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network