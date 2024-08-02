Over 100 reportedly killed in military hospital raid by MNDAA in Lashio

The hospital, associated with the Northeast Command in Lashio, was shelled and overrun by MNDAA and allied forces. The attackers carried out a cold-blooded massacre, shooting and killing over 100 people, including children, medical staff, and patients who remained in the hospital after the fighting subsided. This information comes from local sources.

Additionally, it has been reported that some individuals were taken captive by the MNDAA during the attack on the hospital.

"Children, doctors, and nurses were among those who were captured and killed. Some were taken hostage. Yesterday, the hospital came under heavy attack. When the MNDAA forces entered, those remaining were brutally murdered. In total, around 100 people were coldly killed. These are the conditions we know of this morning," a resident monitoring the Lashio conflict told Eleven Media.