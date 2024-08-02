Over 100 reportedly killed in military hospital raid by MNDAA in Lashio

The hospital, associated with the Northeast Command in Lashio, was shelled and overrun by MNDAA and allied forces. The attackers carried out a cold-blooded massacre, shooting and killing over 100 people, including children, medical staff, and patients who remained in the hospital after the fighting subsided. This information comes from local sources.
Additionally, it has been reported that some individuals were taken captive by the MNDAA during the attack on the hospital.
"Children, doctors, and nurses were among those who were captured and killed. Some were taken hostage. Yesterday, the hospital came under heavy attack. When the MNDAA forces entered, those remaining were brutally murdered. In total, around 100 people were coldly killed. These are the conditions we know of this morning," a resident monitoring the Lashio conflict told Eleven Media.
The 100-bed military hospital in Lashio has been under attack by the MNDAA and allied forces for the past two days.
On August 1, the hospital was overrun, and it is known that wounded soldiers and some residents, who were unable to receive treatment at the public hospital due to the ongoing fighting in Lashio, were receiving treatment at the military hospital.
Although some of the injured were moved to safer locations, the exact details of the situation within the hospital during the takeover remain unclear as of the early morning of August 2.
As of the afternoon of August 2, intense fighting continues in the Northeast Command area, with the situation between the military and MNDAA remaining chaotic and unclear.
Additionally, various reports about the attack and massacre at the hospital have emerged, confusing. Detailed investigations are necessary to confirm the specifics of the incident.
The information team of the State Administration Council (SAC) has yet to respond to media inquiries with an official statement regarding the attack and the ensuing casualties. Once further confirmations are obtained, updates will be promptly provided.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network