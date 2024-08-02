Thai woman in $32M luxury goods scam to plead guilty in October

Pansuk Siriwipa, 29, will plead guilty on Oct 21, following a pre-trial conference held for her case on Aug 2.

Pansuk faces more than 180 charges, including cheating, money laundering and misappropriating luxury watches worth more than $198,000.

The case of her husband, Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 28, is still at the pre-trial conference stage.

No date has been set for him to plead guilty. However, according to the court system, his defence counsel is expected to provide the court with an update when his case is heard again on Aug 30.

Pi faces nine charges, including possessing a luxury sports car believed to have been obtained using tainted funds and abetting Pansuk in moving $260,000 out of Singapore without declaring it to the authorities.