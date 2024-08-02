Thai eatery Nakhon Kitchen in Singapore fined, suspended for roach infestation

The eatery at Compass One shopping mall had accumulated 12 demerit points within a year, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on July 30.

It was fined a total of $800 for two offences of failing to keep its licensed premises infestation-free.

In response to queries, an SFA spokesperson said cockroaches were found on the eatery’s premises.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during 12 months may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled,” added SFA.

According to Nakhon Kitchen’s website, it has four outlets in Singapore.