Thai eatery Nakhon Kitchen in Singapore fined, suspended for roach infestation

The eatery at Compass One shopping mall had accumulated 12 demerit points within a year, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on July 30.
It was fined a total of $800 for two offences of failing to keep its licensed premises infestation-free.
In response to queries, an SFA spokesperson said cockroaches were found on the eatery’s premises.
“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during 12 months may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled,” added SFA.
According to Nakhon Kitchen’s website, it has four outlets in Singapore.
In October 2017, its Holland Village outlet also had its licence suspended for two weeks.
All food handlers working in the suspended premises are required to reattend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work, SFA said.
The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, reattend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.
SFA said food business operators should observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.
They should engage only registered food handlers, and ensure the upkeep and maintenance of licensed premises, including the toilets.
It added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to violate the Environmental Public Health Act.
SFA urged anyone who comes across poor food safety practices in eateries not to patronise these outlets, and to provide feedback online or by calling the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871.
Elaine Lee
The Straits Times
Asia News Network