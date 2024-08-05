Vietnamese, Thai localities promote cooperation

The central province of Quang Tri and Thailand’s Mukdahan Province signed a cooperation plan for the 2025-2030 period in Dong Ha City on Monday.
The cooperation plan, which is effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2030, covers various fields, including economy, investment, trade and tourism, training, labour, human resources development and communications.
Regarding economic, investment, trade and tourism cooperation, the two provinces will create favourable conditions for businesses of each side to explore and access information on investment potential and opportunities, regularly participate in trade fairs, and develop distribution channels for goods, e-commerce, and business connections. The two sides will facilitate the promotion and encouragement of cooperation in tourism, passenger and cargo transport. They will direct functional sectors to build common tours and routes, connect traffic to serve trade and tourism development and coordinate in organising cultural, artistic, physical education and sports exchanges.
On collaboration in training, labour and human resource development, the two sides will consider supporting and encouraging universities and colleges to exchange lecturers and students and create conditions for educational institutions to implement cooperation content, including granting scholarships to students. Vocational training, especially high-quality will be organised along with encouraging cooperation and exchange of labour resources, enhancing labour capacity and qualifications relevant to market needs to meet labour mobility in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Community.
Regarding communication and promotion activities, the two sides will continue to coordinate and actively participate in events of each country as well as those of provinces on the East-West Economic Corridor. Media agencies regularly exchange and cooperate to introduce the land, people, scenic spots, and historical and cultural relic sites of the two sides. Both sides will increase the exchange of experience and information on craft village products according to the One Tambon One Product (OTOP) model of Thailand or the One Commune One Product (OCOP) model of Vietnam.
The two localities have agreed to hold a meeting every two years to review the implementation of this cooperation plan, with the next meeting scheduled to take place in Mukdahan province in 2026.
Chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Hung said the meeting opens up many new opportunities, creating momentum for development in cooperation between the two provinces in the ASEAN Economic Community.
This is an important milestone, demonstrating the determination and goodwill to strengthen cooperation between the two provinces, contributing to promoting good cooperation between the two countries, he added.
Noting that Quang Tri and Mukdahan are localities on the East-West Economic Corridor with similar cultural features and natural conditions, Hung hoped that in the coming time, the two provinces would continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields in line with the strengths of each side and the current trend of deep regional and international integration.
Quang Tri and Mukdahan signed a cooperation document in January 2005. Since then, they have cooperated and engaged in exchanges in many fields, bringing benefits and development to both countries.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network