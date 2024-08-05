Vietnamese, Thai localities promote cooperation

The central province of Quang Tri and Thailand’s Mukdahan Province signed a cooperation plan for the 2025-2030 period in Dong Ha City on Monday.

The cooperation plan, which is effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2030, covers various fields, including economy, investment, trade and tourism, training, labour, human resources development and communications.

Regarding economic, investment, trade and tourism cooperation, the two provinces will create favourable conditions for businesses of each side to explore and access information on investment potential and opportunities, regularly participate in trade fairs, and develop distribution channels for goods, e-commerce, and business connections. The two sides will facilitate the promotion and encouragement of cooperation in tourism, passenger and cargo transport. They will direct functional sectors to build common tours and routes, connect traffic to serve trade and tourism development and coordinate in organising cultural, artistic, physical education and sports exchanges.