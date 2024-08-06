Hun Manet urges citizens visit border; government vows access to “Dragon’s Tail”

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for students at the University of Puthisastra today (August 6), the prime minister said that people who can afford it should visit the border, such as in Ratanakkiri province, where two roads have been built.

He noted that the roads were for military patrols to protect the area and for people to see the country’s borders with neighbouring countries, particularly those who fear the loss of territory.

"During Khmer New Year or the Pchum Ben festival, I encourage you to travel and drive along our borders. There are many roads, from Kampot to Takeo. Some areas are not yet connected, but we will address that in the future,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to building a road to the intersection of Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, commonly referred to as the Dragon’s Tail. He mentioned that some areas along the border have not had access since the Sangkum Reastr Niyum era (1950s and 1960s).

"We needed to build roads in the area for two reasons. First, we needed a road running very close to the border. It is so close it has even led to complaints from neighbouring countries because of its proximity. Second, we needed an economic road constructed deeper within our country. That road is about one to four kilometres away from the border,” he said.