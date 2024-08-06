Hun Manet urges citizens visit border; government vows access to “Dragon’s Tail”

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for students at the University of Puthisastra today (August 6), the prime minister said that people who can afford it should visit the border, such as in Ratanakkiri province, where two roads have been built.
He noted that the roads were for military patrols to protect the area and for people to see the country’s borders with neighbouring countries, particularly those who fear the loss of territory.
"During Khmer New Year or the Pchum Ben festival, I encourage you to travel and drive along our borders. There are many roads, from Kampot to Takeo. Some areas are not yet connected, but we will address that in the future,” he said.
He added that the government is committed to building a road to the intersection of Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, commonly referred to as the Dragon’s Tail. He mentioned that some areas along the border have not had access since the Sangkum Reastr Niyum era (1950s and 1960s).
"We needed to build roads in the area for two reasons. First, we needed a road running very close to the border. It is so close it has even led to complaints from neighbouring countries because of its proximity. Second, we needed an economic road constructed deeper within our country. That road is about one to four kilometres away from the border,” he said.
Manet emphasised that border protection is not just about always having troops stationed along the border but also about turning border areas into cooperative zones. This includes withdrawing troops, replacing them with international checkpoints, and allowing people to construct and build communities.
Recently, some Cambodians have expressed concern about losing territory to neighbouring countries, especially Vietnam, through the CLV-DTA. However, Manet pointed out that the agreement, which has existed for 25 years, has not led to any loss of territory.
He also cited an example of a foreign country that expressed concerns about the loss of sovereignty in Preah Sihanouk province due to rapid development by many foreign investors. He reassured citizens that the country has not lost its autonomy in Sihanoukville.
Manet urged people to stop harbouring suspicions, stating that such doubts have historically led to division within the country.
"We must stand together to develop the country and maintain independence and sovereignty. We must stand together to develop everywhere … for the national interest of the Khmer people. This is the commitment of the government,” he said.
Pa Chanroeun, president of the Cambodian Institute for Democracy (CID), supported the prime minister’s statement encouraging people to visit the country’s borders with neighbouring countries. He also urged the authorities in the border provinces to facilitate the movement of people and provide support and protection.
"If local authorities help coordinate, including guidance on the roads and ensuring safety and security, especially for young people who enjoy adventure travel or camping, it would be beneficial. It would motivate them to visit the border and be living witnesses to help dispel confusion or excessive worry, as well as participate in protecting our border,” he said.
Niem Chheng
The Pnom Penh Post
Asia News Network