Thai and Malaysia police to strengthen cooperation against cross-border crime

Thailand's National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol said the Thailand-Malaysia annual meeting serves as a platform for both countries to discuss various cross-border crimes and to maintain cooperation in policing affairs.

"It is an annual meeting alternately hosted by both countries. This reflects our dedication to maintaining order and building confidence in the societies of both countries," he said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the 27th Departmental Review of the Joint Thailand-Malaysia Working Committee Meeting on Criminal Activities held here.