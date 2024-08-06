Thai and Malaysia police to strengthen cooperation against cross-border crime

Thailand's National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol said the Thailand-Malaysia annual meeting serves as a platform for both countries to discuss various cross-border crimes and to maintain cooperation in policing affairs.
"It is an annual meeting alternately hosted by both countries. This reflects our dedication to maintaining order and building confidence in the societies of both countries," he said in a statement Tuesday.
The statement was issued in conjunction with the 27th Departmental Review of the Joint Thailand-Malaysia Working Committee Meeting on Criminal Activities held here.
He added that both countries will continue to uphold their commitment to combat cross-border crime by exchanging intelligence, resources and expertise.
Torsak said this year, the meeting focused on exchanging information on nine key topics.
He said the key focuses included smuggling and trafficking of firearms, stolen vehicles, human trafficking, and illegal immigration.
"Economic crimes, cyber crimes, drug smuggling and trafficking, border safety, maritime crimes, terrorism, and training and capacity building were also discussed during the one-day meeting," he said.
Meanwhile, according to the PDRM's official Facebook page, a statement was posted stating that Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain attended the meeting, accompanied by Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Khaw Kok Chin, Kedah Police chief Fisol Salleh, and Perak Police chief Azizi Mat Aris in Bangkok on Tuesday.
