Thailand SEZ: Malaysia proposes involvement of private, startup companies

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the proposal was presented to Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa during a courtesy call with him yesterday.

"Their involvement (private and start-up companies) can attract more investment into the SEZ. I also suggest that Kelantan take the opportunity to build business spaces along the Sungai Golok," he said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday (Aug 7).

In the meeting, they also discussed the results of his working visit with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisn to Sungai Golok, Thailand and Rantau Panjang, Kelantan on Saturday.