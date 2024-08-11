Severe Bago flooding submerges 10,000 acres, claims four lives

The flooding, which occurred in Bago Township, temporarily inundated the farmland, but the water level is now gradually receding. It is reported that the water will eventually flow back into the Bago River through the Paingkyon and Shwehlay sluice gates, which were constructed in the Kawa Township, via the Bago-Sittoung Canal as the river level decreases.

Additionally, it is reported that at least four people, including a child, died during the nearly week-long flood in Bago. The heavy rainfall began on July 26, causing the Bago River, which flows through the centre of Bago, to rise and trigger widespread flooding.