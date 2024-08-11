Severe Bago flooding submerges 10,000 acres, claims four lives

The flooding, which occurred in Bago Township, temporarily inundated the farmland, but the water level is now gradually receding. It is reported that the water will eventually flow back into the Bago River through the Paingkyon and Shwehlay sluice gates, which were constructed in the Kawa Township, via the Bago-Sittoung Canal as the river level decreases.
Additionally, it is reported that at least four people, including a child, died during the nearly week-long flood in Bago. The heavy rainfall began on July 26, causing the Bago River, which flows through the centre of Bago, to rise and trigger widespread flooding.
Among the deceased were an eight-year-old child, a teenager who died of electrocution, and other adults. The eight-year-old child drowned after falling into a ditch while playing and was swept away by the current, while the teenage boy was electrocuted while riding his bicycle, according to a Bago resident. Furthermore, an adult male drowned in a neighbourhood of Bago, and another man drowned in the western part of the Bago Region.
Due to the flooding, some schools in Bago had to be temporarily closed. The Bago Regional Government has instructed that these schools should reopen once the water level recedes and compensate for the days lost due to the closure.
Areas affected by the flooding include Bago Town, the eastern bypass road, Pinsi Ward, where roads were submerged, the vicinity of Bawnatgyi Village near the 39-mile checkpoint, and the Yangon-Mandalay old highway near Pyayagyi Town and roads leading to Bago Town.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network