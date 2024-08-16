Hun Manet congratulates Thailand's new Prime Minister

The Thai Parliament elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, who is now the country’s youngest leader, to succeed Srettha, who was dismissed from his position on August 14 by Thailand’s Constitutional Court for appointing Pichit Chuenban as a minister of PM’s Office, despite his criminal record.

“On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. This stands as a testament to the trust and confidence the Thai people have in your leadership,” wrote Manet.