South Korea sees panic selling in used EVs

Hyundai Motors has recently started offering significant discounts to entice buyers back into the EV market. These include up to 5 million won off the Kona Electric and a 10 percent discount on the popular Ioniq 5. Meanwhile, Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, is offering up to 5 percent off all models, including the GV70 Electrified.

Import automakers are also feeling the pressure and are slashing prices to stay competitive. BMW is offering discounts of over 12 % on its flagship electric models, the i7 and iX, while Audi has gone even further, offering nearly 30 % off its e-tron models, including the high-performance RS versions.

Despite these deals, consumers aren’t rushing back to the EV market. According to car dealers in Korea, some buyers who had already placed orders for new EVs are now even cancelling them. Adding to the anxiety are talks of new regulations that could make owning an EV more cumbersome, like restricting their use in underground parking lots due to fire risks.

The current crisis in Korea’s used EV market is a snapshot of broader challenges facing the industry. Last year, Korea was the only major market among the US, Europe and China to experience a decline in EV sales. According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and automobile market tracker Carisyou, the country sold 1.625 million EVs in 2023, down 1.1 % from the previous year.

The decline has persisted into 2024, with EV registrations from January to July falling by 13.4 % year-on-year.

Moon Joon-hyun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network